Sushmita Sen’s comeback project Aarya was first offered to THIS actress

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushmita Sen is all set to make her screen comeback with the digital series Aarya. The actress has signed up for the show last year itself and is now busy promoting the show. However, she was not the first choice for the role.

Sushmita Sen's comeback project Aarya was first offered to THIS actress

Reportedly, director Ram Madhvani initially wanted to remake the 2010 Dutch series titled Penoza into a Hindi feature film. The filmmaker had first approached Kajol for the role and was in talks for the project. Kajol had loved the concept and the storyline. However, it did not work out as the actress had to step out at the last minute due to personal issues.

Later, Ram thought of approaching Sushmita. The central character in Aarya is a woman and he was looking for someone with a commanding screen presence and a terrific performer. Sushmita chose to go ahead with Aarya as her comeback. Later, when Hotstar came on board they decided to make it into a digital series.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen grooves to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aankh Maarey’ in this BTS video from Aarya 

