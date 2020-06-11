Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 11.06.2020 | 9:25 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor urges all to take precautions, says ‘it is time we all fight Covid-19 together’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The restrictions are being lifted slowly after two and a half months of lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. While safety measures are being taken, actor Shahid Kapoor has urged all to take necessary precautions in order to fight COVID-19 together.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "With the country slowly opening up, we must take all precautions as we step out. Just as how the security forces fight for us at the border, it is time we all fight Covid-19 together along with the Central and State Governments. RESTART.REBUILD. Safely but surely."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Jersey, Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama which is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film will also star his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film's Chandigarh schedule was called off in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

