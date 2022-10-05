Sushmita Sen will star in the Voot Select web series where she will play the role of transgender.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen forayed into the digital world with the web series Aarya, helmed by Ram Madhvani. With the success of the series, the actress has been receiving several offers. Recently, it was announced that the actress has signed another web series which will be for Voot Select. Now, it is revealed that the actress is set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in her next web series

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the series will tell the tale of Gauri Sawant and her rise in the community. As per the report, “Sushmita loved this character of Gauri, who is a courageous, warm-hearted, strong-willed woman fighting against all odds for the transgender community of India.” The story will also highlight Gauri Sawant’s precious bond with her adopted child Gayatri.

Sushmita Sen was floored by the courage of Gauri Sawant and agreed to star in it. The six-episode drama will showcase several aspects of Sawant’s life, the challenges, the journey and her warm relationship with her daughter. The plan is to take the web series on the floor by November end. She will then embark on shooting the third season of Aarya early next year.

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist who founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000. The NGO provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex.

The upcoming web series is being produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar under Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has also signed a biopic whose rights have been acquired by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films and photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No 84, joined by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The film’s preparation is on and set to go on floors by the end of this year.

