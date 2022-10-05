comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.10.2022 | 1:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in her next web series

Bollywood News

Sushmita Sen will star in the Voot Select web series where she will play the role of transgender.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen forayed into the digital world with the web series Aarya, helmed by Ram Madhvani. With the success of the series, the actress has been receiving several offers. Recently, it was announced that the actress has signed another web series which will be for Voot Select. Now, it is revealed that the actress is set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in her next web series

Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in her next web series

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the series will tell the tale of Gauri Sawant and her rise in the community. As per the report, “Sushmita loved this character of Gauri, who is a courageous, warm-hearted, strong-willed woman fighting against all odds for the transgender community of India.” The story will also highlight Gauri Sawant’s precious bond with her adopted child Gayatri.

Sushmita Sen was floored by the courage of Gauri Sawant and agreed to star in it. The six-episode drama will showcase several aspects of Sawant’s life, the challenges, the journey and her warm relationship with her daughter. The plan is to take the web series on the floor by November end. She will then embark on shooting the third season of Aarya early next year.

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist who founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000. The NGO provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex.

The upcoming web series is being produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar under Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has also signed a biopic whose rights have been acquired by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films and photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No 84, joined by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The film’s preparation is on and set to go on floors by the end of this year.

ALSO READ: Lalit Modi drops Sushmita Sen’s name from his Instagram bio; sparks rumours of short-lived romance ending

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Angelina Jolie files an explosive countersue…

Bigg Boss couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra…

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says he was at the…

Aayush Sharma announces third film with a…

Janhvi Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger…

EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia talks about doing…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification