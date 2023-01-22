Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user, and she makes sure that her fans know about all the good things happening in her life, whether small or big. Recently, Sushmita was making a lot of headlines for her relationship status and now she has hit the headlines again. But this time, it’s for a purchase! Sushmita has bought herself a new Mercedes.

Sushmita Sen gifts herself a swanky Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe

On Saturday afternoon, Sushmita took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and a video of herself along with her stunning new car. The model of the car is Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe Mercedes-AMG and the cost is Rs 2.07 crores. In her Instagram post, Sushmita is seen sporting an all-black attire along with an ear-to-ear smile. From Sushmita's fans to celebs, everyone is congratulating her as soon as this video came to the fore.

Captioning the video, Sushmita wrote, “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty.” Meanwhile, the caption of her two-photo post read, “Beauty & the Beast.”

Interestingly, Sushmita Sen is quite fond of luxury cars as her collection includes cars like BMW 7 Series 730LD worth Rs 1.38 crore, BMW X6 worth Rs 96.03 lakh, Audi Q7 worth Rs 75 lakh and Lexus LX 470 worth Rs 35 lakh.

Coming to the professional front, the 47-year-old actress was last seen in the second instalment of Disney Hotstar’s popular web series Aarya. The actress has already begun working on the third season. Besides this web show, she has another web series in her kitty, titled Taali.

Speaking of the upcoming show, Sen will be seen essaying the transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The actress made the official announcement of the same in October last year. The biopic will be created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwala.

