Earlier in the week, Abhay Deol finally broke his silence over Anurag Kashyap’s comments on him regarding his behaviour during the shoot of Dev D.

Over the years, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has made a name for himself with his spectacular performances in a number of films, and missing out on Dev D among them is nearly impossible. However, following the film, Abhay had a fallout with its director Anurag Kashyap. In 2020, Anurag had said in an interview that it was “painfully difficult” to work with Abhay because of his starry demands during the shoot.

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Abhay Deol calling him a “liar” and “toxic”; says, “Everyone has their own version of the truth”

Earlier this week, Abhay finally broke his silence over the matter in an interview with Mid-Day and called Anurag “liar” and “toxic.” Now, Anurag has responded to Abhay’s allegations through a conversation with the same publication. The filmmaker said, “It is okay if that is how he feels. Everyone has their own version of the truth. Maybe he felt attacked about what I had spoken about him earlier. I have personally apologised to him for hurting his feelings.”

He further added, “What I said was what he was (like) in the past. We all evolve with time. He has done a great job in (Trial by Fire). I think it is time to celebrate his strong performance rather than playing the ping-pong of who said what.”

For the unversed, in 2020, Anurag had recalled working with Abhay in Dev D and said that the actor wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the “mainstream benefits”, and the “luxuries of being a Deol”. He also claimed that Abhay would “stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj” in Delhi as the film “was made on a very tight budget”.

While commenting on the same in the aforementioned interview, Abhay reacted to the comments saying, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”

