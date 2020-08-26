Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau Of Investigation. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is currently under scanner after a case was filed against her by Sushant's father KK Singh. Enforcement Directorate (ED), that is probing money laundering angle, has allegedly found some evidence of alleged links to banned drugs and shared details with the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

While both agencies were provided details, Rhea's lawyer denies these links. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

In WhatsApp chats that were shown on news channel Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty was allegedly talking about using MDMA and marijuana. “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” she reportedly texted a man named Gaurav Arya. She asked, “You have MD?”

One message she allegedly received from someone named Jaya Saha on November 25 last year reads, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.”

Speaking to Times Now, lawyer Vikas Singh said, “In our FIR, we have mentioned that he used to be over-drugged. We were under the impression that this was some drug administered by a doctor, a psychiatrist, but this revelation is absolutely explosive. Probably, he was being literally drugged, meaning he was given these hardcore drugs which are given to someone to sort of control his mind."

"It is quite obvious that what was done to Sushant was definitely highly illegal and highly criminal. These drugs were being used to either control him, calm him down or make him docile. That is what the servants also say, that he used to be sleeping. He had a duplex, sixth floor, and seventh floor. He used to be sleeping on one floor and there were parties going on on the other floor. Rhea used to be having a party and Sushant used to be sleeping on the other floor. So, there was definitely an element of actual drugging. Not drugging in the sense that we had said in the FIR, but actual drugging. It means that he was administered something contrary to his will, without his knowledge, and the purpose of that drugging was to subdue him, make him docile, or to affect his mind very badly. That is ultimately what led to his death,” he further added.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

