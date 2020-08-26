Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 26.08.2020 | 9:38 AM IST

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer refutes drug links after ED shares details with CBI & Narcotics

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has raised several questions. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is currently under investigation. Enforcement Directorate (ED), that is probing money laundering angle, has allegedly found some evidence of alleged links to banned drugs and shared details with the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

 

While both agencies were provided details, Rhea's lawyer denies these links. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled twice for several hours by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

