Is Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh planning to join Bihar politics? The grieving patriarch’s Wednesday rendezvous with Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar has triggered off much speculation in Bihar about a possible alliance.

A source close to the Bihar chief minister tells this writer, “We can’t say anything definite at the moment. We can’t rule out Sushant’s father joining hands with Nitishji. Their meeting went well and Mr Singh went away happily. What lies ahead we will soon know.”

With the case against Rhea Chakraborty weakening by the day, politics seems to be a sturdy diversion for Sushant’s grieving father. We can only wait and watch for further developments.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: No signs of murder so far, confirms CFSL scientist

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.