Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh meets Nitish Kumar, sets tongues wagging

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Is Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh planning to join Bihar politics? The grieving patriarch’s Wednesday rendezvous with Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar has triggered off much speculation in Bihar about a possible alliance.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father K K Singh meets Nitish Kumar, sets tongues wagging

A source close to the Bihar chief minister tells this writer, “We can’t say anything definite at the moment. We can’t rule out Sushant’s father joining hands with Nitishji. Their meeting went well and Mr Singh went away happily. What lies ahead we will soon know.”

With the case against Rhea Chakraborty weakening by the day, politics seems to be a sturdy diversion for Sushant’s grieving father. We can only wait and watch for further developments.

