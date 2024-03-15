Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reveals that the CBI is close to disclosing new details in his death case.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has revealed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is nearing a significant development in the case of his death.

On her social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shweta shared news of a recent discussion with the CBI, stating, "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon."

Just wrapped up a discussion with CBI. They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon. With thorough investigation in progress, every angle is being scrutinized to ensure airtight results. #AgenciesFastTrackSSRCase — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 15, 2024

This news comes just a day after Shweta released a video message on social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and expedite the investigation. Her heartfelt plea resonated with many.

45 months since my brother Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, and we still seek answers. PM Modi ji, kindly help us know the progress of the CBI investigation. Justice for Sushant is our plea. @narendramodi #JUSTICEFORSSRPENDING pic.twitter.com/YCyQs6kcdQ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 14, 2024

Sushant Singh Rajput, a talented Bollywood actor, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. The initial police investigation classified it as a suicidal death, but uncertainties and public pressure led to the case being transferred to the CBI.

