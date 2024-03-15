comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.03.2024 | 8:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sushant Singh Rajput case: “CBI to disclose details soon”, informs sister Shweta Singh Kirti

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sushant Singh Rajput case: “CBI to disclose details soon”, informs sister Shweta Singh Kirti

en Bollywood News Sushant Singh Rajput case: “CBI to disclose details soon”, informs sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reveals that the CBI is close to disclosing new details in his death case.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has revealed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is nearing a significant development in the case of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: “CBI to disclose details soon”, informs sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput case: “CBI to disclose details soon”, informs sister Shweta Singh Kirti

On her social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shweta shared news of a recent discussion with the CBI, stating, "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon."

Shweta shared the news on her social media account, expressing relief after a meeting with CBI officials. "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon," she wrote,  highlighting the agency's commitment to a thorough investigation. Her post, accompanied by the hashtag #AgenciesFastTrackSSRCase, reflects the family's continued pursuit of justice.

This news comes just a day after Shweta released a video message on social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and expedite the investigation. Her heartfelt plea resonated with many.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a talented Bollywood actor, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. The initial police investigation classified it as a suicidal death, but uncertainties and public pressure led to the case being transferred to the CBI.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti requests CBI to provide proof of her brother’s death; says. “There are a lot of things which do not make sense”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SHOCKING! Joram director Devashish Makhija…

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at…

Madhubala biopic officially announced; Sony…

Kartik Aaryan purchases a new swanky…

Aamir Khan hints at potential Andaz Apna…

Pooja Hegde joins shoot of Shahid Kapoor…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification