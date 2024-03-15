comscore
Last Updated 15.03.2024 | 8:28 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after angioplasty: Report

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is .discharged from hospital after undergoing successful angioplasty surgery.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after undergoing angioplasty surgery. The 79-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Friday, March 15. Doctors promptly evaluated his condition and performed the necessary procedure to address a clot on his leg.

According to a source close to the family, Big B is now recuperating at his residence in Mumbai and is in good spirits. The source mentioned to Times Now, "As we speak, he is getting ready to watch the ICC cricket match this evening on his favourite chair, covered with his favourite blanket and armed with a huge bag of popcorn. He will be joined by Abhishek and Agastya."

Before his hospitalisation, the 81-year-old actor had shared a cryptic post on social media expressing gratitude. In his blog, he wrote, “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love .. Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection .. Ever in gratitude for your continuity .. Love and more later.”

On the professional front, Bachchan recently appeared in the film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming projects include Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital: Report

