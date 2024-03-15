Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after undergoing angioplasty surgery. The 79-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Friday, March 15. Doctors promptly evaluated his condition and performed the necessary procedure to address a clot on his leg.

Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after angioplasty: Report

According to a source close to the family, Big B is now recuperating at his residence in Mumbai and is in good spirits. The source mentioned to Times Now, "As we speak, he is getting ready to watch the ICC cricket match this evening on his favourite chair, covered with his favourite blanket and armed with a huge bag of popcorn. He will be joined by Abhishek and Agastya."

Before his hospitalisation, the 81-year-old actor had shared a cryptic post on social media expressing gratitude. In his blog, he wrote, “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love .. Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection .. Ever in gratitude for your continuity .. Love and more later.”

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

On the professional front, Bachchan recently appeared in the film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming projects include Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

