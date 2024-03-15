Recently, Munmun Dutta called out the spread of fake news and expressed her focus on positive things in life.

Munmun Dutta, widely known for her portrayal of Babita in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has firmly denied recent rumours surrounding her engagement. These speculations, which also involved her co-star Raj Anandkat (who plays Tapu in the show), spread quickly online earlier this week. Both actors have now addressed the situation, setting the record straight for their fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta addresses engagement rumours AGAIN: “Whether a younger man or an older…”

Taking to social media, Munmun wrote a clear and friendly message for her followers. She acknowledged the persistent nature of the false news and expressed her frustration with its constant reappearance. She humorously compared the situation to a boomerang and used the opportunity to address potential future marriage plans.

"Whether a younger man or an older one, I shall do it PROUDLY," she wrote, shutting down any speculation about her age preference in a partner. She concluded by speaking about her focus on the positive aspects of her life and thanked her supporters.

This isn't the first time Munmun and Raj have had to address rumours about their relationship. Similar reports surfaced back in 2021, prompting statements from both actors. Raj had highlighted the negative impact such "cooked-up" stories can have on his life, while Munmun expressed disappointment at the spread of misinformation, even from educated individuals.

Also Read: Munmun Dutta reacts to engagement rumours with co-actor Raj Anadkat

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.