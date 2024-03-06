The sudden demise of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the nation in shock. The actor, reportedly, was found hanging on the ceiling fan of his bedroom at his Mumbai apartment about three and half years ago. Since then, the case has been under investigation. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who was quite close to the actor, has now yet again requested the CBI to investigate and give them proper answers about his demise.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Shweta Singh Kirti revealed about how several things about her brother’s demise doesn’t make sense and has requested the CBI to investigate further to get to the truth. “I am not an investigator, I cannot investigate the case. I was not allowed to enter Bhai’s flat. I haven’t seen his flat where it all happened. I cannot investigate. I want CBI to tell us what happened. Whatever happened, give us proof and let us know,” she told during the interview.

She also explained about how certain things were not adding up as she shared, “We can really come together and plead to CBI to tell us what exactly happened. There was not enough space the between bed and the fan to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you have to return the keys. The person who deals with that apartment told us that the keys of his room were missing. Why? Where did it go? They had given the keys. Sushant never used to lock his room’s door. That day, his door was locked. All nearby CCTVs were also not working that day. There are a lot of things which do not make sense.”

However, she asserted that she continues to hold on to faith and trusts the authorities to get to the bottom of this. “They are the best investigators in the country. They will be able to figure out something. I am sure they will find out something. If it was a suicide, tell us about it, tell us how did it happen,”

