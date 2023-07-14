Nitesh Tiwari is confident about Ramayana even after Adipurush backlash: “I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody”

National award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is currently gearing up for the release of Bawaal. The film’s trailer was launched at the iconic Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, he also has an ambitious project in the works in the form of Ramayana. But, the filmmaker isn’t worried about the backlash even after the fate of Adipurush.

In a chat with Zoom Entertainment, Nitesh Tiwari spoke about Ramayana and whether he is worried about a mythology subject after the controversies surrounding Adipurush. He said, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.”

While the film is yet to confirm its cast, rumours are rife that after Hrithik Roshan’s exit from the project, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been offered the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Tiwari’s Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on July 21.

