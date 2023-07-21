Reports from Indian media outlets have surfaced revealing an alleged fraud case involving actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka Alva. Deven Bafna, the couple's accountant, filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against three of Oberoi's former business partners, accusing them of duping him of INR 1.55 crore.

Vivek Oberoi files complaint after alleged fraud of Rs. 1.55 crore by business partners: Report

The accused parties, film producer and event organizers Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha, and Radhika Nanda, are now facing charges after being named in the complaint filed at the MIDC police station on Wednesday.

In a statement to the police, the accountant said, “The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment.”

The deal between the parties was finalized in July 2020, but later, Oberoi decided to transfer his shares to another company he owned, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, while Sanjay and Radhika were entrusted with the day-to-day operations of the joint venture.

“Oberoi was informed about the mishandling of funds within the venture by an employee in April 2022, after which the services of Bafna were taken to sort the issues out. He then found out that Sanjay Saha had used the company’s money for various personal reasons including paying the life insurance premium for his mother. Nanda, too, had withdrawn money from the company,” confirmed an official about the complaint.

As per verified account statements, more than INR 58 lakhs were reportedly siphoned off by the two partners.

Upon learning about the financial irregularities, Vivek Oberoi confronted his partners and discovered another alleged fraud involving actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was cheated out of INR 51 lakhs. Oberoi took responsibility for the missing amount and returned it on behalf of the company using his personal accounts.

“We have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (dishonest misappropriation) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code,” an official told the media.

While the legal proceedings are underway, Vivek Oberoi is currently gearing up for his appearance in Rohit Shetty's web series titled Indian Police Force, set within the cop universe. It also features Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Also Read: “I survived trial by fire,” says Vivek Oberoi, sheds light on the dark side of Bollywood; calls Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ remark “inspirational” and “magical”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.