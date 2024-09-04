comscore
Superboys of Malegaon to be screened at the 68th BFI London Film Festival

Amazon MGM Studios' Film, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, to have two screenings at the festival.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that its original movie Superboys of Malegaon will be screened at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, which runs from October 9–20, 2024. The film will be showcased on October 10 at Vue West End and on October 12 at Curzon Soho cinema. This follows the movie’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

A collaborative production

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti at the helm. Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. The story is inspired by the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, Maharashtra, who brings together his friends to create a film for his community.

A story from Malegaon

The film follows Nasir Shaikh as he works to bring his vision to life, offering a glimpse into the world of small-town filmmaking. The residents of Malegaon, who look to Bollywood films as a form of escapism, find new hope and energy in Nasir’s project. The film highlights the power of friendship and creativity in a small community.

Recognition at the BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival is known for showcasing diverse films from around the world. As the film prepares to be screened at the festival, it continues to gain attention for its portrayal of community and the art of filmmaking.

