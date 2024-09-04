Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to commence filming for his upcoming project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, around December or January.

For decades, Shah Rukh Khan has cultivated a dynasty that promises to leave an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. While his daughter, Suhana Khan, is set to make her cinematic debut in King, anticipation is rife about the potential entry of his son, Aryan Khan, into the world of acting. Aryan is set to make his debut as a director, but it seems like many want to launch him as an actor too.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aryan Khan has garnered considerable attention from industry stalwarts. Several producers and directors have approached Shah Rukh Khan, expressing their keen interest in grandly launching Aryan. Among those who have expressed their admiration for Aryan's potential are Karan Johar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aditya Chopra, and Farah Khan. Even filmmakers from the South have extended offers, recognizing Aryan's star quality.

However, Aryan's immediate focus is on his directorial debut, Stardom, which is set to premiere on a leading digital platform. Once he completes this project, he plans to sit down with his father to discuss his future aspirations. While Aryan currently finds fulfillment in the creative side of filmmaking and desires to pursue a direction in the long run, there is a glimmer of hope that he may eventually transition into acting.

The web series Stardom is eagerly anticipated to make its debut next year. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to commence filming for his upcoming project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, around December or January.

