After the historic success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan gets back to the action genre with the Sujoy Ghosh film, King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand. The film has been in the pre-production stage for a while now and the makers have finally locked the timelines of the shoot. Bollywood Hungama has exclusive information that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will start shooting for King in January 2025.

"Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone turned to make King a spectacle for the big screen and is working with Sujoy and Sid to get the script and action sequences right. The idea is to make his return to the big screen special again, as King will mark his comeback to films after a gap of almost 3 years. The makers want to shoot for the film in specific weather conditions in Europe and January is when they intend to commence work on King," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also tells us that King will be a full-length two-character film played by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with Abhishek Bachchan as the villain. "Shah Rukh Khan is the male lead of King and Suhana is playing his protege. The duo will take down Abhishek Bachchan in this action thriller. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are looking to bring King by mid-2026," the source told us further.

Apart from King, Shah Rukh Khan is reading a lot of scripts and one of them is the Aditya Chopra directed Pathaan 2, which will roll by the end of 2025, once the edit of King is locked.

