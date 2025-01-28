Amazon MGM Studios along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, today announced February 28, 2025, as the theatrical premiere date in India, US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand for its highly acclaimed Original movie Superboys of Malegaon. The film, set in Malegaon, a small town in the state of Maharashtra, is inspired by real events. An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. It features a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in the lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon to release in theaters on February 28, 2025

After garnering acclaim at the prominent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival, this emotional yet truly inspirational tale—capturing the essence of human relationships, camaraderie, and the transformative power of filmmaking—will make its theatrical debut on February 28 in India, US, UK, UAE, Australia and New Zealand. Following its theatrical run, Superboys of Malegaon will have its digital debut on Prime Video, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon. The town's residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship - and what happens when those two worlds collide?

