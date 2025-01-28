Singer-rapper Karan Aujla, who gained immense popularity with the chartbuster ‘Tauba Tauba,’ has recently purchased a luxurious villa in Dubai worth Rs 50 crores. The deal was signed with real estate entrepreneurs Mudit Jain and Sajal Garg, sparking widespread interest online. However, it is unclear whether Aujla, who currently resides in Canada, plans to move into his new home with his family.

‘Tauba Tauba’ singer Karan Aujla buys lavish Rs 50 crores villa in Dubai: Reports

The newly purchased villa is located in one of Dubai's most upscale locales. The multi-storeyed property features a private pool, an expansive garden, ample parking space, and breathtaking views of the city's skyline. A photo of Aujla with Jain and Garg, taken during the signing of the deal, has since gone viral, adding to the excitement surrounding this major acquisition.

A Remarkable Year for Karan Aujla

2024 proved to be a landmark year for Karan Aujla, with his Bollywood debut song ‘Tauba Tauba’ becoming one of the highest-streamed tracks. Featured in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz, the song earned recognition not only among fans but also from legendary artists. Asha Bhosle’s performance of ‘Tauba Tauba’ during her New Year concert in Dubai left Aujla emotional, as he shared his heartfelt gratitude in an Instagram post.

“This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful,” he wrote. Aujla also noted the irony of Bhosle, 91, singing the track he had written at 27, calling it a "memory to cherish forever."

