comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.04.2024 | 5:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva team up for an untitled film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva team up for an untitled film

en Bollywood News Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva team up for an untitled film

Sunny Leone heads to Muscat to shoot for her next film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva are collaborating for an upcoming untitled film. The actress is heading to Muscat to shoot the same. The project marks Sunny’s second collaboration with Prabhudeva. She previously collaborated with the ace filmmaker-actor for a song in a movie titled Petta Rap. However, the audience will get to witness Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya share the screen space for the first time!

Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva team up for an untitled film

Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva team up for an untitled film

The unique collaboration has left the audience intrigued, and promises to be a treat for Sunny Leone’s fans. It will be interesting to see if Sunny will also get choreographed by Prabhudeva all over again for a track in this film.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of the popular dating show, Splitsvilla. She also has Kennedy and Quotation Gang to her credit.

Also Read: Sunny Leone reveals how people’s perception changed towards her after Anurag Kashyap signed her for Kennedy; says, “He definitely legitimized me as an actor in a different way”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan partners with…

LEAKED video of Taapsee Pannu’s wedding with…

Namashi Chakraborty signs Mahesh Bhatt’s…

Want to meet Orry? All you need is Rs 2500;…

Delhi HC grants divorce to celebrity chef…

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kamsin Kali’, 1st song from Love…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification