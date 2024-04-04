Groundbreaking! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik makes history as the first Indian Artist to debut on Apple Music Radio with the show ‘Only Just Begun.'

Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the first Indian musician to do so, he is debuting his eagerly awaited radio show titled ‘Only Just Begun’, exclusively on Apple Music worldwide. Set to debut on April 5th, 2024, the show promises a stellar lineup of guests, both nationally and internationally acclaimed from the music industry.

Armaan Malik makes radio debut with Apple Music’s show ‘Only Just Begun’; calls it “a safe space” for talented musicians to candidly share their stories

Over a six-week global rollout, listeners on Apple Music can delve into each episode, where Armaan candidly discusses his musical journey, vision and passion alongside esteemed guests. Ecstatic about his grand radio debut, Armaan Malik said, "I'm absolutely elated to introduce 'Only Just Begun Radio', my inaugural radio show."

He further added, "It's been an incredible journey curating and sharing meaningful conversations with talented musicians, both from India and beyond. 'Only Just Begun Radio' serves as a safe space for these guests to candidly share their stories, and how their journeys have intertwined with mine in profound ways. More than just a radio show, we aspire to unveil the compelling stories behind everyone’s favourite artists and their melodies, offering listeners an authentic and immersive audio experience like no other."

On the work front, Armaan Malik has been busy with his musical career, lending his vocals to the latest songs 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' for Do Aur Do Pyaar and ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ for Patna Shuklla. He has also been sharing the stage with international music artists like Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and Lauv, showcasing his talent on a global level.

Also Read: Sunny Leone, Badshah & Armaan Malik perform with DJ Marshmello, a record breaking 70,000 fans attend Holi tour

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.