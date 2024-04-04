comscore
Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar gets recognised as a young global leader by World Economic Forum

Bhumi Pednekar opened up about receiving this honor and also expressed her excitement about collaborating with the fellow Young Global Leaders.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar is being recognised as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by World Economic Forum. She will be inducted into the prestigious YGL’s class of 2024 at Geneva later this year. The reason behind this step is Bhumi’s contribution towards raising awareness on sustainability and climate change along with her incredible work to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This recognition is expected to highlight Bhumi’s commitment to raising awareness and driving impactful change in the fight against climate change. As a passionate advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable living, the actress has utilized her platform to champion various causes, such as waste segregation, rainwater harvesting, recycling, upcycling, conscious fashion choices, and many more. In response to being selected as a Young Global Leader, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her joy by saying, “I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader. Through my work, I have strived to ignite conversations, inspire action, and foster tangible change in the realm of sustainability and climate change.”

She added, “I aspire to cultivate a diverse portfolio as both an actor and entrepreneur, and I look forward to realising these ambitions through World Economic Forum's YGL program. This validation also reaffirms my belief in the power of collective action. I am committed to continuing my efforts and I look forward to collaborating with fellow Young Global Leaders to drive positive change.”

As a climate warrior, Bhumi has worked with climate change activists across the nation, lending her voice through her advocacy and support, along with initiating numerous initiatives focusing on environmental preservation and climate action.

As for The Young Global Leaders community, it is initiated by the esteemed World Economic Forum, and it aims to recognize and honour outstanding individuals under the age of 40 for tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges. The objective of the program is to empower these individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar hates the term ‘female-led projects’: “Gender doesn’t define people’s watching preference”

