Sunny Leone has never spoken on political matters of the country but after the recent violent attacks on the students of JNU, she couldn’t keep quiet. The recent attacks took place when a bunch of armed masked goons entered the university premises which were condemned by a lot of celebrities while the country came out on the streets to stand in solidarity with the students.

Deepika Padukone even went to JNU to meet the injured students. Along with the other celebrities, Sunny Leone is the latest to join the league of condemning the violent attacks. She has said that she does not want to comment on the main issue because she does not want to offend anyone, but hurting the students is wrong. She said that the youth of the country needs to be protected and not beaten.

Other celebs like Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth among the others have spoken up about the issue.

