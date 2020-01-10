Bollywood Hungama

Rohit Shetty and Karishma Tanna shoot for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi, complete list of contestants in season 10 revealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to return for the first time as a host for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Rohit, who recently wrapped up Sooryavanshi, was seen shooting the promo for the stunt-reality show recently.

Rohit Shetty and Karishma Tanna shoot for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi, complete list of contestants in season 10 revealed

Another person who was seen on the shoot was Karishma Tanna, who will be one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Dressed in school uniform, she shared a couple of photos on Instagram. “Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee,” she captioned the photo.

Besides Karishma, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash and Balraj Syal are the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The new season was shot in Bulgaria.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ . #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla almost cries when Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty confronts him and Asim Riaz

