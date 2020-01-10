Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan says the term boycott is a scare tactic; reveals its was used during Dilwale and My Name Is Khan as well

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday night stood in solidarity alongside the protesting JNU students in Delhi. Soon after social media was on fire with the netizens divided on trending #BoycottChhapaak and #ISupportDeepika. The Piku actress was subjected to trolls on the internet. However, several Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Kartik Aaryan spoke up in support of the actor.

Now, in an interview with a news channel, actor Varun Dhawan spoke about social media trolling and the use of the term boycott. He said that using the term boycott is a scare tactic. He said that the word boycott was also used during the release of his film Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan which released in 2015. He said that the same happened during Padmaavat and My Name Is Khan for which he was the assistant director. He thinks that it very easy for people to target them as they are in a public profession. The October actor further said that powerful industrialist’s do not talk as they don’t want to hurt their business.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with a news agency, Varun Dhawan reacting to the violent attacks by a masked mob at JNU students, the actor said that we cannot stay neutral on such issues. He said that such attacks need to be condemned and it is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this happens

