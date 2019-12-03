Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone are most searched celebrities of 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s that time of the year where we get ‘Year In Review’ lists. Yahoo India has released its year-ender and after the top 10 blockbusters of the decade, they revealed the most searched celebrities of 2019. Salman Khan has topped the list amongst the male celebrities.

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone are most searched celebrities of 2019

Apart from him, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have made it to the top 2 of the list. Tiger Zinda Hai veteran actor Girish Karnad, who passed away in 2019, took a spot in the top 10.

Sunny Leone was once again Most Searched Female Celebrity of 2019. This is a position she has held for many years now. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have also bagged a place in the top 10.

Hrithik Roshan emerged as the male style icon of the year and newbie Sara Ali Khan, who is only two movies old in the industry, has been named female style icon of 2019.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s Dangal biggest blockbuster of decade, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan bags second place

