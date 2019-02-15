Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.02.2019 | 5:46 PM IST

Sunny Deol not signed yet for Aankhen 2

BySubhash K. Jha

Prolific filmmaker Anees Bazmee wonders where all the stories of Sunny Deol playing the main antagonist in Aankhen 2 come from. “So far we’ve only finalized Amitabh Bachchan Saab. Like every filmmaker-fan I’ve wanted to work with him for the longest time. I’ve waited long for him to say yes to my offer. When he agreed to do Aankhen 2, I was over the moon. So far it’s only Bachchan Saab in Aankhen 2.”

So what about the stories doing the rounds of Sunny Deol in the cast? Explains Anees, “After Bachchan Saab we’ve approached several actors. Sunny Deol, I have known for many years. And I’ve gone to him with a very powerful role in Aankhen 2. But he hasn’t said accepted the offer as yet.”

Anees says most of the characters in Aankhen 2 will be different from the first film. “Except for Bachchan Saab, all the others characters in Aankhen 2 will be new and fresh. Only Bachchan Sab will play the same role in Aankhen 2 that he did in Aankhen.”

Also Read: On Valentine’s Day, Sunny Deol unveils first look of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, to release July 19, 2019

More Pages: Aankhen 2 Box Office Collection

