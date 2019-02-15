Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.02.2019 | 5:46 PM IST

After Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar gets swine flu, misses Gully Boy

BySubhash K. Jha

Scarcely has Shabana Azmi snapped out old her swine flu attack than her husband Javed Akhtar has been diagnosed with the same ailment. And Shabana who, like her husband, maintains a sense of humour through adversity, can’t stop smiling over the irony of having to deal with a swine-flu spouse on Valentine’s Day.

After Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar gets swine flu, misses Gully Boy

“Luckily, he doesn’t need to be hospitalized. His preventive medication had started when I was diagnosed with swine flu. So it’s a milder attack. We are taking care of it at home,” says Shabana.

Not so luckily Javed Saab’s daughter Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy’s release coincided with his health issue. So the proud father hasn’t been able to see the film that everyone is talking about. “But he’s reading and hearing great things. And feeling very happy and proud,” says Shabana.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi down with swine flu

More Pages: Gully Boy Box Office Collection , Gully Boy Movie Review

