After Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar gets swine flu, misses Gully Boy

Scarcely has Shabana Azmi snapped out old her swine flu attack than her husband Javed Akhtar has been diagnosed with the same ailment. And Shabana who, like her husband, maintains a sense of humour through adversity, can’t stop smiling over the irony of having to deal with a swine-flu spouse on Valentine’s Day.

“Luckily, he doesn’t need to be hospitalized. His preventive medication had started when I was diagnosed with swine flu. So it’s a milder attack. We are taking care of it at home,” says Shabana.

Not so luckily Javed Saab’s daughter Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy’s release coincided with his health issue. So the proud father hasn’t been able to see the film that everyone is talking about. “But he’s reading and hearing great things. And feeling very happy and proud,” says Shabana.

