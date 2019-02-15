Abhishek Bachchan posts a soul stirring message as Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 YEARS in the industry today

Amitabh Bachchan, needless to say, is a legend and has blessed us with his fine performances for the last 50 years. From Saat Hindustani that released in 1969 till Thugs Of Hindostan in 2018, Mr. Bachchan has kept us entertained and given us back-to-back blockbusters. He is a perfect example of young at heart because the man can practically do every genre effortlessly! How can we even forget those groovy numbers like Jumma Chumma and Shaava Shaava, and iconic roles like Shahenshah, Auro and Deepak Sehgal!

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to congratulate and celebrate his Pa on completing half a century in Bollywood. He is seen wearing a sweatshirt that says ‘icon’ and has a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. He captioned it, “ICON!

To me, he’s so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol….. HERO!

50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I’m sure it was on the first day.

Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence.

Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years.

The coolest thing he taught me today….

As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said….. To work! ????”

Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla with Taapsee Pannu and is also shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Congratulations on completing 50 years in Bollywood, Big B! You truly are a treasure and a treat to watch on screen.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback picture of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Sridevi from Wembley is straight-up nostalgic