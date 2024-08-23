The film is directed by Anurag Singh and will be produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta along with Bhushan Kumar.

It is confirmed now! Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan will be coming together for the highly anticipated war drama Border 2. While last week, we at Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported this news, the makers have now confirmed the same along with a video clip which was posted on social media. Meanwhile, this film will mark the first war drama film of Varun.

Sunny Deol happily welcomes Varun Dhawan to the cast of Border 2

Sunny Deol gives a grand welcome to Varun Dhawan

While movie buffs associate Border with Sunny Deol and his iconic action, the sequel too is expected to retain the action star in his quintessential military officer look. However, joining the actor will be a new star cast and the first official name on the list is Varun Dhawan. Sharing a sweet note on social media, welcoming his co-star, Sunny wrote, “The star cast will be announced soon. Within a month, we are going to organize a big event where we are going to showcase the entire star cast with their characters and their getups.” Fans of the actor are definitely excited to see him in this new avatar as we have never seen Varun as a military officer on the big screen before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Readers would be aware that Bollywood Hungama was the first to make this announcement. A source told us, “The makers have roped in Varun for a major role in the film. This film could mark a major milestone in his career, as Border 2 holds a special place with the audience. This addition is certainly elevating the film’s appeal.”

About Border 2

The Border 2 battalion is expected to get bigger than this. Directed by Anurag Singh, the latest addition is set to amplify the excitement surrounding the film. Also, the film will be seeing a few more interesting additions, and we hear that many names of several popular actors are doing the rounds, but the final decision is yet to be made. T-Series & JP Dutta's J.P. Films, are presenting Border 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

