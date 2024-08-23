The most awaited franchise of Hindi Cinema, Housefull 5, is finally all set to go on floors in September. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off the casting coup with male leads by getting together Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt together for the comic caper, set on a cruise.

Jacqueline Fernandez signs on for Housefull 5; to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar

It's the most expensive Housefull film till date made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the franchise even bigger with the casting. After a cast of top A List actors to lead the film, we have found out that Sajid Nadiadwala has locked Jacqueline Fernandez as one of the female leads of Housefull 5. According to our source, Jacqueline is paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5.

"Jacqueline is excited to return to the Housefull franchise. She enjoys the comic space and is ecstatic to continue her association with Sajid Nadiadwala and the Housefull Franchise," a source told Bollywood Hungama. The source further added that Sajid is in talks with three other top actresses to come on board the film, and an official announcement will be made shortly.

Housefull 5 is set to release in June 2025 and is directed by Tarun Mansukhani

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala addresses rumours around Housefull 5 star cast; check out official statement here

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.