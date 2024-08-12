There’s tremendous hype for Border 2 and it is getting bigger and bigger as the announcement date nears. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the makers of the upcoming Sunny Deol starrer have roped in screenwriter Sumit Arora to pen the screenplay and dialogues of the much-awaited war drama.

Sumit Arora has previously written projects like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023), Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion (2024) and Manoj Bajpayee headlined The Family Man.

According to sources, the pre-production of Border 2 is on in full swing and the makers want a script that lives upto the legacy and the name of Border. "Sumit is currently finishing the script, as the team wants to officially announce the film with a locked cast soon," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Border 2 will be headlined by Sunny Deol, who also starred in the original, which was an all time blockbuster. The sequel will be directed by Anurag Singh and produced by J P Dutta, daughter Nidhi Dutta and the latter’s husband Binnoy K Gandhi. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the movie under the banner of T-Series.

The announcement of the film was made earlier in June, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood films to watch out for. A lot of names are being speculated for the remainder of the cast of Border 2, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Diljit Dosanjh. Bollywood Hungama recently spoke to Binnoy K Gandhi during the promotions of his directorial debut Ghudchadi and he revealed, “The star cast will be announced soon. Within a month, we are going to organize a big event where we are going to showcase the entire star cast with their characters and their getups.”

