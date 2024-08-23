Actor Sharad Sankla, who portrays the beloved character of Abdul in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has vehemently denied recent rumours suggesting his departure from the show. The speculations arose due to his temporary absence from the current storyline.

In an interview with ETimes, Sankla clarified that the reports are completely false and that he remains an integral part of the show. "The news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there, but very soon Abdul will return. It is part of the storyline," he explained.

Sankla spoke about his strong bond with the production house Neela Telefilms and the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, who is also his college friend. He expressed his unwavering commitment to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, stating that he could not imagine quitting the show. "Why will I quit the show? I can't even think of quitting the show. The production house Neela Telefilms is like a family to me and our producer Asit Kumarr Modi is my college friend. There is no way I will ever quit the show. Jab tak show chalta rahega tab tak main uska hissa bana rahunga," he added.

Earlier reports had erroneously claimed that Sankla quit the show in May 2024. However, the actor's clarification dispels these rumours and confirms his continued presence in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

It is worth noting that Sankla has been a part of the show since its inception 16 years ago. His character, Abdul, has become a beloved figure among viewers. In July 2024, another actor, Kush Shah, announced his departure from the show after playing the role of Goli Hansraj Hathi for 16 years.

