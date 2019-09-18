Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.09.2019 | 10:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Sunil Grover rubbishes rumours of returning to The Kapil Sharma Show

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Sunil Grover broke out of The Kapil Sharma Show after a rather unpleasant (and not very secret) tiff with Kapil Sharma, their equation is a much-discussed topic. They both later showed enough cordiality towards each other but we never saw them working together again. Not long ago, a tweet posted by Sunil caught out eyes and led many to assume whether he was returning to Kapil’s show. The comedian, however, has dismissed the rumours.

Sunil Grover rubbishes rumours of returning to The Kapil Sharma Show

In a recent interview, he said that there was no such possibility, and neither did his tweet hint at anything like that. He also admitted that the baseless rumours irritated him, and he himself would reveal if any such development ever took place.

A few days back, Sunil took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot.  baaki … mere husband mujhko..,”. It was the last part of the tweet that got everyone thinking since ‘Mere Husband Mujhko Pyar Nahi Karte’ was a popular song featuring Rinku Bhabhi i.e. Sunil’s character in The Kapil Sharma Show.

But fans are probably in for a disappointment this time!

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek talks about his act in The Kapil Sharma Show; says people have forgotten Sunil Grover

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bharti Singh reveals that Kapil Sharma has…

THIS is why Sanjay Dutt did not appear as a…

WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had…

Krushna Abhishek talks about his act in The…

This is what Saaho actor Prabhas prefers to…

Kapil Sharma responds after being accused of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification