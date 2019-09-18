Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 18.09.2019 | 10:01 PM IST

Singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan asked to cancel their concert organised by a Pakistani National

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Federation of Western India Cine employees (FWICE) have requested singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan to cancel their upcoming ‘Throwback 90’s’ concert. The concert is scheduled to take place in the US in November. Allegedly, the event is being organised by a Pakistani man.

Singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan asked to cancel their concert by a Pakistani organiser

The FWICE in its letter stated, “FWICE holds the dignity of our country of paramount importance and it has time and again informed the members of the film fraternity to abstain from associating with a Pakistani National in any platform of cultural or professional activities in Pakistan or in any part of the world.”

The film body requested the singers not to throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures. “Needless to add here that you all are acclaimed singers of India and have garnered enormous people from this country. Guess you would reciprocate the same sentiments with your countrymen and not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures arising out of any adverse eventuality in the future,” the letter added.

Ahead of their performance in the US, singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan are scheduled to perform in Dubai.

With growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Film Federations in India had banned all Pakistani artists from working in India and had requested all Indian artists to not participate in events organised by  Pakistani Nationals.

Also Read: FWICE asks Diljit Dosanjh to cancel US show 

