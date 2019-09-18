Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in the action-packed film War. The film is touted as the biggest action entertainer ever produced by Bollywood. In the film, Hrithik and Tiger will be seen waging a war against each other and it seems like the makers have pulled all stops to make this massive showdown a never seen before action spectacle.

The film which is scheduled to be released in two weeks has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A (universal adult) certificate. The film has been approved with a runtime of 2 hours and 35 mins (155 mins).

War has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The production company has left no stone unturned in the making of the film. YRF roped in one of the biggest action directors from Hollywood, Paul Jennings, to design jaw-dropping, never seen before action sequences. This is Paul’s first Bollywood film and he has previously worked in big-budget Hollywood action spectacles like The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher, Game of Thrones, and Sherlock Holmes among others.

The high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan. War is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously. The film is slated to release on October 2nd.

