The Shetty family has denied the reports of receiving luxurious cars, watches, and a flat at the wedding.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot this January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of family and close friends. While not many celebrities were in attendance, it was reported that the couple received tremendous gifts which were in lakhs and crores.

Suniel Shetty’s family denies reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul receiving luxurious gifts at their wedding: ‘Absolutely baseless and not true’

Several reports stated that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were gifted luxurious cars, bikes, watches and a flat. However, denying those reports, sources close to Suniel Shetty said, “All the reports published about the gifts are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain.”

Previous reports stated that Suniel Shetty gifted his daughter Athiya a luxurious apartment worth Rs. 50 crore in Mumbai. Salman Khan, who is a close friend of Suniel Shetty, gifted an Audi car to Athiya worth Rs. 1.64 crore. Jackie Shroff, who is another close friend of Shetty, gifted his daughter a Rs. 30 lakh Chopard watch. Arjun Kapoor, who is one of Athiya’s childhood friends and worked in Mubarakan together, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

It was also reported that KL Rahul’s friends from the cricket fraternity did not leave any stone unturned with their gifts galore. Former Indian Cricket team captain, star batsman and KL Rahul’s longtime friend Virat Kohli gifted him a BMW car worth Rs. 2.17 crore. Former Captain MS Dhoni was in attendance for the marriage ceremony and gifted Rahul with Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs. 80 lakh.

According to an insider, the duo would be hosting a lavish post-wedding bash for all their industry friends and colleagues. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul remained tight-lipped about their wedding. They have been together for a long time and their first official appearance was at the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in Mumbai in 2021.

