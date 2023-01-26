Making a lot of noise currently for their wedding is actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who tied the knot this January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of family and close friends. While not many celebrities were in attendance, the couple received tremendous gifts.

Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan give Rs. 50 crore flat & Audi; Virat Kohli gifts Rs. 2.17 Cr BMW car

Several reports stated that Suniel Shetty gifted his daughter Athiya a luxurious apartment worth Rs. 50 crore in Mumbai. Salman Khan, who is a close friend of Suniel Shetty, gifted an Audi car to Athiya worth Rs. 1.64 crore. Jackie Shroff, who is another close friend of Shetty, gifted his daughter an Rs. 30 lakh Chopard watch. Arjun Kapoor, who is one of Athiya’s childhood friends and worked in Mubarakan together, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

It is also being reported that KL Rahul’s friends from the cricket fraternity did not leave any stone unturned with their gifts galore. Former Indian Cricket team captain, star batsman and KL Rahul’s longtime friend Virat Kohli gifted him a BMW car worth Rs. 2.17 crore. Former Captain MS Dhoni was in attendance for the marriage ceremony and gifted Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs. 80 lakh.

On Wednesday, Suniel shared two new photos from the beautiful ceremony. In one of them, he and his wife Mana Shetty were emotional as they hugged Athiya. In another one, they were showering the newlyweds with flowers.

According to an insider, the duo would be hosting a lavish post-wedding bash for all their industry friends and colleagues. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul remained tight-lipped about their wedding. They have been together for a long time and their first official appearance was at the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in Mumbai in 2021.

