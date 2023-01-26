Popular actor and host Annu Kapoor has been admitted in a hospital after he complained of chest pain on Thursday. He is admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. The media reports have also stated that as per doctors Annu Kapoor's condition is now stable.

Annu Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi after chest ailment, is stable and recovering

The veteran actor is recovering under care. It is worth mentioning here that no one from the family of the Bollywood actor has shared an update about his health. India Today quoted Dr Ajay Swaroop, the Chairman of management at the Hoispital, saying, “Mr Kapoor was admitted for chest problem. He is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering.”

The 66-year-old actor is also a singer, director, radio jockey and television host. He has worked in more than 100 films and TV shows. He has been active in the acting world for 40 years. He has won several awards in his career, including two National Film Awards, one Filmfare Award and two Indian Television Academy Awards in different categories.

Coming to the professional front, he will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. He played the character of Ayushmann Khurrana’s father in the first instalment. The upcoming film is slated to release on June 23, 2023.

