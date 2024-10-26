comscore
Suniel Shetty and son Ahan Shetty acquire Rs 8.01 crore property in Khar West, Mumbai

Actor Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty recently purchased a property in Khar West, Mumbai, for ₹8.01 crores, as confirmed by registration documents from Square Yards.

Actor Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty recently acquired a property in Mumbai for ₹8.01 crores, located in Khar West (Bandra), as per registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The property was obtained through a bank auction via a “Sale Certificate.”

The Shettys' new property covers an area of 111.52 square meters (approximately 1,200.39 square feet). The transaction was completed in October 2024, incurring stamp duty fees of ₹40.08 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Square Yards reported that numerous high-profile celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, have recently invested in properties in Bandra, Mumbai. This area is particularly attractive due to its proximity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex, a major commercial center, as well as other bustling business districts like Worli and Andheri.

The strategic location, combined with the vibrant lifestyle that Bandra offers, makes it a highly coveted choice for these stars looking to secure valuable real estate in one of Mumbai’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Suniel Shetty has built a reputation for his versatile performances in Indian cinema over the past three decades, starring in successful films like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na. His son, Ahan Shetty, debuted in 2021 with Tadap and is set to appear in Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

Also Read : Mukesh Chhabra reveals Suniel Shetty’s heartwarming gift of a bungalow for casting Athiya Shetty

