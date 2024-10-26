The hard-hitting teaser of The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra has finally dropped and has created tremendous curiosity among the viewers. It is based on a pivotal incident in 2002 of the Sabarmati Express train, which changed India’s history forever. Not only was the teaser a major talking point on social media but it also sparked the speculations on whether the journalist’s character was inspired by renowned journalist Barkha Dutt.

Is the journalist’s character in The Sabarmati Report inspired by renowned journalist Barkha Dutt?

A news anchor source said, "As the teaser of The Sabarmati Report showcased the character of a journalist, possibilities are there that it might be inspired from renowned journalist Barkha Dutt. If that’s the case, it’ll be interesting to know who will be playing that character in the film – will it be Raashii Khanna or Ridhi Dogra?”

Adding to the gripping anticipation, The Sabarmati Report promises to delve into the intense and emotionally charged aftermath of the 2002 Sabarmati Express incident, focusing on its wide-reaching consequences. The film's storyline is expected to navigate complex socio-political dynamics, bringing to light untold perspectives and personal struggles. With a stellar cast and direction by Dheeraj Sarna, audiences eagerly await how the film will address this critical chapter of India’s history, potentially stirring powerful conversations nationwide.

Interestingly, the teaser of The Sabarmati Report was dropped on October 25, a day before the first anniversary Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail(2023). It was the surprise super-hit of last year and boosted Vikrant’s star power big time.

The Sabarmati Report is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents and is a Vikir Films Production. It stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. It will be released worldwide by Zee Studios. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on November 15, 2024.

