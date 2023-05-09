KL Rahul's father-in-law Suniel Shetty speaks out on the player's injury and its impact on the game.

KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, has withdrawn from the ongoing tournament and will undergo surgery for an injury. In a social media post, the Indian cricketer informed his fans that he won't be participating in the remaining IPL matches or the World Test Championship next month. Suniel Shetty, Rahul's father-in-law, responded to the news. While expressing his well-wishes for Rahul's surgery he also noted that his absence from the WTC would create an opportunity for another player to showcase their skills.

Suniel Shetty reacts to KL Rahul’s withdrawal from IPL and WTC: “No is bigger than the game”

In an interaction with ETimes, Shetty asserted, “The Indian team has a marvellous bunch of cricketers. They have good bench strength. I think it’s an opportunity for some other player to get to the WTC final and shine. No player is bigger than the game.”

For the unversed, Rahul suffered an injury while fielding during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. “After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery,” read an excerpt of his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul???? (@klrahul)

India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June has seen a change with Ishan Kishan stepping in to replace the injured KL Rahul.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty reacts on KL Rahul’s controversial Koffee with Karan appearance; says, “You get kids excited and they say stuff”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.