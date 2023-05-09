comscore

Last Updated 09.05.2023

Mumbai Police issues lookout circular against man threatening Salman Khan

Mumbai Police is currently in search of a medical student studying in UK, from Haryana who has allegedly sent threatening emails to Salman Khan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Mumbai Police has locked in on a suspect who allegedly has been sending threatening emails to superstar Salman Khan. Readers would recall that we had earlier reported about the actor receiving an email from gangster Goldie Brar, which was a death threat, after which Khan’s security was beefed up. Now we hear that the alleged suspect has nothing to do with Goldy Brar or gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It seems that it is a medical student in UK, hailing originally from Haryana.

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout notice for this student who has been studying medicine in United Kingdom. He is in his final year and originally hails from Haryana, India. Reports suggest that the police have ruled it out as a serious threat and has alleged that it was a prank that was being pulled on the star. If reports are to be believed, the alleged suspect had started sending death threats to Salman Khan after reading reports about it on social media. Talking about details of this suspect, reports have it that the police is currently keeping the same under wraps because the process of deporting him to India is underway and it is being said that the student is likely return to his home after the term ends.

Salman Khan, who recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, had opened up about the immense security which is being provided to the superstar after he received multiple threatening emails. Khan had said, “There are some threats, which is why the security is there. I am doing whatever I have been asked to do. I have got to be very careful… I go everywhere with full security.” The actor had also gone to elaborate that while the massive security has impacted his lifestyle, he takes ample measures to ensure that it doesn’t inconvenience or trouble to those around him.

