According to the latest buzz, Suniel Shetty will be seen playing a pivotal role in Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming film.

Stars kids Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to share the screen in a romantic comedy. And, as per the latest buzz, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has joined the cast. A source close to the project told ETimes, "Suniel plays an integral part in the movie, and his character is sure to add an interesting dimension to the story."

Suniel Shetty joins Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in rom-com: Report

Directed by Shauna Gautam, who makes her directorial debut with this film, the romantic comedy promises to be a captivating tale with an unexpected charm. Gautam previously honed her skills as an assistant director on Bollywood blockbusters like Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

Earlier, a report by PinkVilla suggested that the film might be heading for a direct-to-digital release, possibly under Karan Johar's digital production arm, Dharmatics. “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original,” the report quoted a source.

Speaking of the professional front, Kapoor recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Released on Netflix, the film also marked the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Aditi Dot and Vaidang Raina. On the other hand, Ibrahim will also mark his debut soon with a thriller film, co-starring Kajol.

