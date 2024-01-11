comscore
Emraan Hashmi gifts himself Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge worth Rs. 12.25 crore!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Emraan Hashmi gifts himself Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge worth Rs. 12.25 crore!

Emraan Hashmi gifts himself Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge worth Rs. 12.25 crore!

Emraan Hashmi buys Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge worth Rs. 12.25 crore!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As the new year began, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, decided to treat himself to one of the India's most expensive Rolls Royce. The actor, known for his on-screen presence, added a jewel to his collection by welcoming a swanky Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge into his garage.

Emraan Hashmi gifts himself Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge worth Rs. 12.25 crore!

Emraan Hashmi gifts himself Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge worth Rs. 12.25 crore!

The car worth a staggering Rs.12.25 crore, places Emraan Hashmi in an elite league of Indian celebrities who indulge in opulent automotive choices. The Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge, known for its sleek design and top-tier performance, now graces the actor's impressive car collection. On Thursday, fans and onlookers witnessed the grand arrival of Emraan's latest possession as the jet-black car was delivered to his residence in Mumbai.

Priced at a whopping Rs 12.25 Crore, this luxurious vehicle solidified Emraan Hashmi's status as a connoisseur of the finer things in life. The actor, famous for his discerning taste, has consistently chosen roles that resonate with his versatile talent, and it seems his choice in cars aligns with his penchant for excellence.

On the film front, Emraan was last seen in Tiger 3. For the unversed, Maneesh Sharma directorial is a spy-thriller that garnered rave reviews for its high-octane action sequences and storyline. Tiger 3 featured Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif apart from Emraan Hashmi. The film explored the world of espionage, presenting suspense, action, and drama. Tiger 3 is now available on Prime Video.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi opens up about preparations for his role in Tiger 3; says, “Every week I sent out these recorded sample scenes and dialogues to Maneesh and Aditya Chopra”

