Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to host reception for daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai; Shah Rukh and Salman Khan among guests

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to host reception for daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai; Shah Rukh and Salman Khan among guests

The reception will be held on January 13. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare continues to be a joyous occasion gracing headlines. Following their intimate registered marriage and traditional Udaipur ceremony, the celebrations culminate in a grand Mumbai reception hosted by Aamir Khan himself on January 13.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that confirmed guests include the industry’s biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist will also organise a lunch for the media fraternity on January 12, which is tomorrow. 

Earlier today, the official wedding photos of the couple were released. The couple tied the knot in a Catholic wedding in Udaipur on Wednesday. Ira's parents, Aamir and ex-wife Reena, walked her down the aisle. 

The caption of the post, shared by the photographer, read, “Ira and Nupur’s vows ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravali mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding.”

Also Read: Imran Khan graces Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington by his side; see post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

