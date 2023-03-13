Suniel Shetty CONFIRMS that Sanjay Dutt has bagged the third part of Hera Pheri: “With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot because Sanju’s sense of comedy is UNBELIEVABLE”

One of the biggest developments in Indian cinema so far this year is that the third part of Hera Pheri is all set to roll very soon. Last month, reports emerged that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be shooting for the film. It then came to light that the trio shot for a promo and the picture from the sets went viral. Various articles then emerged about the possible casting. Bollywood Hungama was the one who revealed that Sanjay Dutt has been cast and that he has an important part to play in the film.

Today, in an interview with Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty has confirmed Sanjay Dutt’s casting. The actor excitedly spoke about this development and assured readers that Sanju Baba will take the film to another level. To quote Suniel Shetty, “With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju’s sense of comedy is unbelievable. His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too.”

Last year, fans of the Hera Pheri series were dejected after it came to light that Akshay Kumar might not be there in the next part. Akshay also admitted that he had to walk out of the project. However, Akshay Kumar is now back in the series. On this, Suniel Shetty said that only Akshay Kumar can play his character Raju and that no one could replace him. He also added that he insisted to Akshay that Hera Pheri’s next part should be our top priority and that Akshay agreed with him.

Paresh Rawal, meanwhile, tweeted in November 2022 that Kartik Aaryan had bagged the film. Suniel maintained that Kartik was never meant to replace Akshay Kumar and that he has no clue about what happened to his character, now that Akshay Kumar is back in the film.

Lastly, Suniel Shetty assured that the third part of Hera Pheri will be an emotional and funny ride, which was also the USP of the first part. He stated, “It (the first part) had very strong emotions of the common man and their struggles. I strongly believe that the new Hera Pheri will work only if the emotions are right.”

