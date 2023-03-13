India has all the reasons to celebrate as the film industry won the Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. The first win came for Guneet Monga and Achin Jain’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film. The second win came for the RRR movie which bagged Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to celebrate the history-making accolades.

Congratulating the team of The Elephant Whisperers, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars.”

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars https://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

He also praised the team of RRR and wrote, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.”

Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of an indigenous couple who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu to look after. The story follows the couple's journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival. The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature along the course of time. Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of South India The Elephant Whisperers highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film explores the friendship between Ram and Bheem and their journey away from home during the 1920s.

