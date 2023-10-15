Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in his letter, has mentioned that he wants to keep this fast to ward off negativity around him and Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Fernandez has continued to assert that she did not know about the conman’s past and while she has been named as a witness in the case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been serving his punishment in prison. While the actress refrains from talking about him, Sukesh continues to write love letters to Jacqueline which often find its way online and creates a buzz. After Valentine’s Day, her birthday, and other occasions, now Sukesh has written a letter during the onset of the nine-day festival Navratri.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens another love note for Jacqueline Fernandez; says, “Will fast for all 9 days of Navratri”

He started off the note by commenting on Jacqueline’s look at her recently held Doha show, as he said, “Baby firstly you were looking super-hot and pretty at the Doha Show. Baby there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma.” In the long note he penned, the conman asserted that he would be fasting for all the days for Jacqueline Fernandez as well as his own well-being. He also maintained about how the truth will prevail soon, further assuring that he and Fernandez will soon be together forever.

As per the letter published by India Today, it read, “Baby as Navrathri is commencing from tomorrow, I am for the first time in my life gonna fast all the 9 days for your 'well-being' and mainly to ward away all the negativity around us. With Ma Shakthi’s divine intervention, everything will be only in our favour, the truth will prevail. We will be with each other very soon come what may and live together forever my Baby girl".

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently serving punishment at Mandoli jail in Delhi in connection to the Rs. 200 crore extortion case whereas after several inquiries made by the Enforcement Directorate, the latter named Jacqueline Fernandez as a witness in the case.

