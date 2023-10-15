Over the last 13 years, Colors’ stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has entertained audiences by showcasing the journeys of daredevils from different walks of life. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th edition of the show has concluded after capturing a rollercoaster ride of emotions, entertainment, and adventures. After a life-altering journey, daredevil contestant, Dino James won the game-changing season whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively, giving the winner a tough fight. The grand finale of the 13th season took the entertainment quotient of television to its zenith with adrenaline-inducing stunts, glamour, games, performances, and hilarious moments.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rapper and Singer Dino James lifts the coveted trophy

Talking about his win, Dino James said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came into my life as a blessing and I’m grateful to have had such an amazing time on this iconic show. I value the appreciation I got from Rohit sir and the opportunity to be bigger than my fears. I never imagined I had the capacity to become this evolved version of myself. The friendships I formed on this show were totally unexpected but precious. I dedicate my victory to my fans, who have been super supportive, and I’m touched that their love has come my way in abundance. I want to thank COLORS and the creators of this incredible show that marks the beginning of a whole new chapter in my life.”

As he navigated his way to victory, Dino James performed a total number of 16 stunts and won nine of them. He established himself as a formidable competitor at the outset of the season. He was everyone’s favourite stunt partner because he built credibility as a daredevil, who could pull off stunts impeccably. Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps. Host Rohit Shetty appreciated the rapper for being fearless not only while performing stunts, but also as he voiced his opinion when it mattered.

Commenting on the season and the contestant’s victory, Host Rohit Shetty said, “Each year, we harness our creative energies in crafting unprecedented and innovative challenges for our contestants and spiking up the fear factor of the show. In this edition, every participant showed courage in the most unexpected moments. Congratulations to Dino James for not only winning the trophy but also for winning viewers' hearts. I believe he is the most genuine and fearless contestant we've had this season. This edition would not have been a success without our base of ardent fans and viewers. I thank them for their constant love and support."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “What a nail-biting thrill it was to have a season packed with terrifying stunts, adventures, and non-stop action! As we draw the curtain on this phenomenal season, I would like to congratulate Dino James, the well-deserving winner, and the rest of the contestants for their daredevilry. We at Endemol Shine India are proud to have curated an edition that serves as a compelling reminder of why India's most popular stunt-based reality show continues to dominate the space of non-fiction offerings. We thank COLORS for its support and for providing the show a robust platform which helped us reach a wider audience.”

Apart from the stunts and entertainment quotient, Dino James also shared a great bond with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja inspired friendship goals. From the beginning of the season to the finale, the competition between Arjit Taneja and Dino was neck and neck until the latter’s victory.

Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Endemol (part of Banijay Group) format and is produced and executed in India by Endemol Shine India.

